Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myomo had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%.
MYO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.36. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,139. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.06. Myomo has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.35.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MYO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Myomo from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Myomo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.
