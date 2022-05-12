Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myomo had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%.

MYO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.36. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,139. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.06. Myomo has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MYO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Myomo from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Myomo by 326.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Myomo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Myomo by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myomo by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Myomo by 91,945.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 98,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

