N-able (NYSE:NABL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. N-able updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NABL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.37. 19,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,341. N-able has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of N-able by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of N-able by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of N-able by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the 4th quarter worth $3,746,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of N-able by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,045,000 after purchasing an additional 284,294 shares during the last quarter.
N-able Company Profile (Get Rating)
N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on N-able (NABL)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.