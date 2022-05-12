Nanosynth Group (LON:NNN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.39

Shares of Nanosynth Group Plc (LON:NNN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01), with a volume of 15518870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.71.

About Nanosynth Group (LON:NNN)

Nanosynth Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the synthesis and application of nanoparticles. The company offers nanoparticles for animal food, disease control, healthcare, human nutrition, and advanced materials applications; plant nutrition products; and security and risk management consultancy services, as well as IRIS, an incident management system that enable users to collect and analyze various data in bespoke formats, such as threat risk assessments, audits, and surveys.

