National Bank Financial Cuts TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to C$18.50

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRSWF. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $18.00.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

