National Bank Financial Raises Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$48.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after buying an additional 2,847,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,823 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,610 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,169,000 after purchasing an additional 906,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,519,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,077,000 after purchasing an additional 45,912 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.