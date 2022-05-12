National Bank Financial Trims goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Target Price to C$155.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$220.00 to C$155.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.43.

Get goeasy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.84. 215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596. goeasy has a 1-year low of $82.84 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.77.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.