National Bankshares Lowers Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$47.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.31.

TSE:BLX traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,124. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$30.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.23.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

