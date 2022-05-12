National Bankshares Raises Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $38.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $34.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,673,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,999,000 after buying an additional 1,513,472 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,076,000 after buying an additional 1,211,969 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,466.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,134,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after buying an additional 1,061,850 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,402,000 after buying an additional 1,018,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,984,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.