National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.09. 283,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,427. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $69.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,752,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

