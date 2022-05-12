Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 339 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after acquiring an additional 321,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,781,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,555 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC opened at $42.57 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

