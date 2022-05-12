Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 132 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in VMware were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VMware by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in VMware by 16.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in VMware by 15.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,253 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in VMware by 55.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $98.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.58 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.55 and its 200 day moving average is $118.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

VMware Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.