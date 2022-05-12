Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $220,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,267 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.82.

ABNB stock opened at $116.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.13 and a beta of 0.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.68 and a 200-day moving average of $165.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $3,043,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,376.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,588,867. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

