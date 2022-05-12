Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX opened at $91.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $96.76.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.