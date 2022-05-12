Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases Shares of 856 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 29.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $152.58 and a one year high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Albemarle from $276.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Albemarle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.89.

Albemarle Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

