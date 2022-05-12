NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.88) to GBX 330 ($4.07) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.58) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NatWest Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.13) to GBX 360 ($4.44) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.07) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $274.62.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

