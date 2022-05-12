NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.49

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RBSPF shares. Investec downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.