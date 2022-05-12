Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Navios Maritime stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 224,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,848. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Navios Maritime ( NYSE:NM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 726.56%. The firm had revenue of $156.79 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the third quarter worth about $849,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 21.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 134,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 1,017.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 423,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 34.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

