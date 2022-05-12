Ned D. Segal Sells 5,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,858 shares in the company, valued at $34,493,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TWTR traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.08. 35,606,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,166,094. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.01 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

