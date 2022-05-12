Needham & Company LLC Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $173.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $360.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.89.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $927,428,000 after purchasing an additional 583,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $431,538,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $394,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,275 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $337,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

