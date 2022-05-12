NEST Protocol Price Reaches $0.0291 on Top Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $58.31 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,619.47 or 1.00012823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002103 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001762 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.