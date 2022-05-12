Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

NASDAQ:UEPS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 45,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,508. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.23. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $6.97.

In other news, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,411.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,539 shares of company stock worth $346,557 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,997,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 598,770 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UEPS shares. StockNews.com raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

