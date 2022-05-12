Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $4.46 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 132,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 72,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

