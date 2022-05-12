Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Trading Up 9.4%

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.99 and last traded at $82.94. Approximately 8,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 814,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,457. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after buying an additional 670,415 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

