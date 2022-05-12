Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.92

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 73901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,542,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,622,000 after buying an additional 278,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,031,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,689,000 after buying an additional 25,166 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,924,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after buying an additional 339,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after buying an additional 391,102 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,342,000 after buying an additional 167,074 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

