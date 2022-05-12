Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST stock traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.41. 513,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,255. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.14.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,014,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $64,963.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,919 shares of company stock worth $7,075,467. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,281,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,728,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,419,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.