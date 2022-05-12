NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $62.30

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.30 and last traded at $63.10, with a volume of 5139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.32. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

