Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Shares Up 2.5%

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 201.90 ($2.49). 4,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 24,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197 ($2.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of £90.96 million and a PE ratio of 31.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 216.63.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:NEXS)

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

