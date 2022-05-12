NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Group L. P. Column Acquires 83,175 Shares of Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column purchased 83,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $897,458.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 902,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,733,551.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $838.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.35% and a negative net margin of 162.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NGM shares. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

