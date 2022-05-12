NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.12. The stock had a trading volume of 794,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,124. NICE has a 1-year low of $179.13 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.49.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,027,000 after buying an additional 836,616 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 225,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

