NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.12. The stock had a trading volume of 794,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,124. NICE has a 1-year low of $179.13 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.49.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,027,000 after buying an additional 836,616 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 225,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NICE (Get Rating)
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NICE (NICE)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.