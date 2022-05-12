Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.53

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 159572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nissan Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Nissan Motor ( OTCMKTS:NSANY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.