Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Nomad Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.92-$1.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,316. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

