Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 140,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,201,692 shares.The stock last traded at $3.64 and had previously closed at $3.66.

NMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

