Norinchukin Bank The Buys 29,554 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The owned approximately 0.09% of ResMed worth $35,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

RMD traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,849. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock worth $9,710,229 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

