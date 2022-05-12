Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.94. The company has a market capitalization of $174.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

