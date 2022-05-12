Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 691,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,647 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $44,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.23. 4,053,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,370. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

