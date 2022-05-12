Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,889 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.0% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $77,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $486.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,828,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,647. The stock has a market cap of $215.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $556.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $371.57 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

