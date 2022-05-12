Norinchukin Bank The Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 359,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 357.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 818,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,118,000 after acquiring an additional 639,398 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 27,406 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.30. 29,468,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,145,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $92.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

