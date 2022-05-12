Norinchukin Bank The Sells 1,595 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 77,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.70. 4,291,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,460. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

