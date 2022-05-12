Norinchukin Bank The Sells 18,636 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,636 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 0.7% of Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Norinchukin Bank The owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $56,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW traded up $9.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $274.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.50.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.