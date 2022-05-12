Norinchukin Bank The Sells 26,443 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,412 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,443 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $48.29. 25,942,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,838,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

