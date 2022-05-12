Norinchukin Bank The Sells 857 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,423 shares of company stock worth $45,925,851. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,856,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,917. The company has a market capitalization of $272.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

