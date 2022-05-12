Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.38.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The firm had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 565,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 135,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

