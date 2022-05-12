Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.09-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.86 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $91.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.36. Nova has a 52 week low of $83.46 and a 52 week high of $149.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Nova had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 22.37%. Nova’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nova (Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.