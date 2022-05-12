Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. Nova had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Nova updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.09-$1.23 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.09-1.23 EPS.

NVMI traded up $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. Nova has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $149.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nova from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nova by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nova by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nova by 565.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

