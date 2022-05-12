NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.90

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.90 and last traded at C$7.04, with a volume of 89085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.14.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$8.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.83, a quick ratio of 67.66 and a current ratio of 68.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.00.

NovaGold Resources ( TSE:NG Get Rating ) (AMEX:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 22,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total transaction of C$186,867.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,411 shares in the company, valued at C$11,880.76. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$202,326.18. Insiders have sold 227,353 shares of company stock worth $2,115,062 over the last 90 days.

About NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

