Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. raised shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

NYSE:NVS opened at $84.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.97. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

