Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The business had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Novavax updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NVAX traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.15. 227,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,205,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $277.80.
NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Novavax by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.