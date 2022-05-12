Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The business had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Novavax updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NVAX traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.15. 227,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,205,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $277.80.

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Novavax by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.