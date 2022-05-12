NuCypher 1-Day Volume Hits $7.53 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 51.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $104.77 million and $7.53 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuCypher Coin Profile

NU is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

