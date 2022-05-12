Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.21

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.21 and last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.493 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 21.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

