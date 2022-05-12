Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $211.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVEI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital began coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

